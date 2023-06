MOSCOW: The Kremlin plans to withdraw criminal charges against Wagner paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for staging an armed uprising against Russian military leadership, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday evening, German news agency (dpa) quoted Russian news agency Interfax.

Peskov said that Prigozhin, who led his troops on a brief insurgency on Saturday that saw them occupy the city of Rostov-on-Don and approach Moscow, will himself now go to Belarus. - Bernama