Kuwait dissolves Parliament by royal decree again

ISTANBUL: Kuwait yesterday dissolved Parliament by royal decree, reported Anadolu Agency, citing state news agency KUNA.

Following a cabinet meeting, the ministers approved the decree dissolving the Parliament.

In March, Kuwait’s Constitutional Court annulled last year’s parliamentary elections and reinstated the previous Parliament.

The opposition won a majority in the September 2022 polls after winning 28 seats in the 50-member assembly.

But the court ruled that the polls were null and void and that the previous assembly must be reinstated.

The 2020 Parliament was dissolved by a decree from Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah in 2022 amid a dispute between the government and the previous assembly. – Bernama