Kyiv mayor says ‘several Russian rockets’ downed over capital

KYIV: Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said Wednesday that “several Russian rockets” had been downed over the Ukrainian capital after AFP reporters heard loud explosions in the centre of the city.

“Air defences have shot down several Russian rockets over Kyiv. Stay in shelters!” Klitschko said on social media.

On Monday, Russian attacks with Iranian-made drones aimed at energy infrastructure killed at least five people in Kyiv.

Kyiv region governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, wrote on social media that air defences were also working in the area.

Ukraine’s military command in the north said on Facebook that another “two missiles” had been shot down in Chernigiv region, neighbouring Kyiv.

Fresh strikes on energy infrastructure were also reported in Vinnytsia region in cental Ukraine.

“The enemy is hitting energy facilities. There are hits in the Vinnytsia region. Rescue services are on site,“ governor Sergiy Borzov said on Telegram.

Earlier on Wednesday Ukraine said its military had shot down more than 220 Iranian-made drones in a little more than one month, following this week’s attacks that used “kamikaze drones”. - AFP