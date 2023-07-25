Kyiv says drones downed after Russia warns of retaliation over Moscow strike

KYIV: Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, local authorities said on Tuesday, adding all incoming drones had been shot down and early information indicated no damage or casualties.

The reported attack comes a day after Russia warned of “tough retaliatory measures” after a drone attack on Moscow, some 500 kilometres (300 miles) from Ukraine.

Russia “attacked Kyiv with strike UAVs,“ Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on Telegram, without specifying how many or where they had been launched from.

“The air alert lasted for 3 hours... All air targets were detected and destroyed on the approach to Kyiv,“ it said.

“According to the information at this moment, there were no victims or destruction in the capital.”

The Kyiv regional military administration had earlier issued an alert for drone attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.

The air force also issued an alert for drone strikes on the southern Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, which share part of Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

The regions are home to port infrastructure that Moscow has battered regularly with attack drones and missiles since exiting a deal facilitating the safe shipment of grain from Ukraine last week. - AFP