BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN: A court in Kyrgyzstan ruled on Tuesday to uphold a life sentence handed to a prominent rights activist seen as one of the Central Asian country’s longest-serving political prisoners.

Azimjon Askarov, a 68-year-old human rights defender and member of the country’s ethnic Uzbek minority, was jailed for life following ethnic clashes in southern Kyrgyzstan in 2010.

He was convicted of inciting inter-ethnic violence and participating in the murder of a policeman, charges his supporters maintain were trumped up.

The court reviewed the verdict on Tuesday in light of changes to criminal legislation that came into effect at the beginning of the year, but the judge ruled to keep Askarov’s life sentence in place.

In a June letter to European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, eight rights organisations said the investigation and hearings of Askarov’s case had been “marred by due process and fair trial violations”.

In 2015, Askarov was at the centre of a row between the United States and Kyrgyzstan after the State Department honoured him with its prestigious Human Rights Defender Award.

Kyrgyzstan tore up a strategic cooperation agreement in response.

The following year the United Nations Human Rights Committee called on Kyrgyzstan to immediately release Askarov.

A court in the capital Bishkek reviewed the case but left the sentence unchanged.

Kyrgyzstan has gone through two popular uprisings and a bout of ethnic bloodletting since gaining independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991.

The turmoil has hampered economic growth and political reform. — AFP