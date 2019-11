LONDON: Britain’s main opposition Labour party has been dogged by repeated claims of anti-Semitism since Jeremy Corbyn (pix) won a surprise victory to become leader in 2015.

The issue has flared up again ahead of next month’s general election after Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis alleged it had been “sanctioned from the very top”.

What is the background?

The issue gathered attention within months of Corbyn replacing Ed Miliband, who is Jewish, following a surge in new grassroots members.

Corbyn, a veteran socialist and long-standing supporter of the Palestinian cause, drew criticism in 2016 for comparing Israel to “self-styled Islamic states or organisations”.

Since then, the party has received hundreds of complaints of alleged anti-Semitism by members, most often about the sharing of anti-Semitic tropes on social media.

Corbyn once said he did so himself by mistake.

Last year, leaders of Britain’s 260,000-strong Jewish community — the fifth largest in the world — took the rare step of writing a joint letter claiming “enough is enough”.

How has Labour responded?

The party carried out a review into the issue in 2016, which found anti-Semitism was not endemic within Labour but said there was an “occasionally toxic atmosphere”.

Despite the suspension or expulsion of some members including former London mayor Ken Livingstone, senior leaders have been repeatedly accused of failing to tackle the problem.

Corbyn has admitted Labour has a “real problem” with anti-Semitism but insisted its investigation and disciplinary procedures were “rapid and effective”.

He has apologised to the Jewish community on several occasions for any “pain” caused by the row, although he drew fresh criticism Tuesday for failing to repeat the apology on TV.

In July, Labour drew up a new code of conduct on anti-Semitism but initially stopped short of endorsing the definition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

That stoked further controversy and the party eventually adopted it in full.

How have others reacted?

The row has exposed deep divisions between Labour members who denounce Corbyn’s complacency, and his hard-left supporters who defend him to the hilt.

About a dozen MPs have quit the party since Corbyn took over, most of them this year, with many citing alleged anti-Jewish racism seeping the ranks as a main reason.

Three Labour members of the upper chamber of parliament, the House of Lords, have also quit.

The Jewish Labour Movement last month withdrew its support for the party in the general election campaign in protest.

Who else has probed the issue?

Six people have been arrested as part of a London police investigation launched into alleged “anti-Semitic hate crimes” by Labour members after receiving a leaked internal dossier.

Five of the cases were referred to prosecutors for possible action.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission watchdog has opened a formal probe into whether Labour “unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish”.

Is anti-Semitism just a Labour problem?

Such prejudice appears to be on the rise across Britain.

Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that works to protect British Jews, said in its latest semi-annual report it had recorded its highest-ever number of anti-Semitic incidents in the first half of 2019.

The 892 incidents across the country represented a 10-percent rise on the previous year.

This included 85 assaults — an increase of more than a third on 2018 — as well as a 46% spike in reports of anti-Semitism online.

The Muslim Council of Britain also noted this week that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing Conservatives had failed to deal with allegations of Islamophobia in their ranks.

“This is an issue that is particularly acute in the Conservative Party who have approached Islamophobia with denial, dismissal and deceit,“ it said. — AFP