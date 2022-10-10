Landslide in Venezuela leaves at least 22 dead, 52 missing

BOGOTA: A landslide late Saturday caused by heavy rainfall has left at least 22 people dead and 52 missing in central Venezuela, authorities said.

“We are seeing very significant damage here, human losses. So far, we have already found 22 dead. There are more than 52 people missing. We are working to find these people,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told reporters Sunday as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The El Pato River, located 40 miles (64 miles) southwest of the capital Caracas, swept away several homes and shops in Las Tejerias in Aragua state.

President Nicolas Maduro said relief teams were attending to the emergency.

“Faced with the difficult and painful situation caused by the heavy rains in Las Tejerias, I ordered Vice President @delcyrodriguezv, the Social Cabinet and all security agencies, the maximum deployment for the comprehensive care of the people. They are not alone!” Maduro said on Twitter.

Maduro declared three days of mourning.

Rescuers attending to the emergency are still looking for victims in the debris left by the flooding. Businesspeople lost their merchandise, crops were affected, and many homes were swept into the river.

“We are trying to rescue those we can rescue, but we extend our condolences to all the people who have lost a loved one,” Rodriguez said.

Some parts of Venezuela have been receiving more rain than usual due to the La Nina phenomenon.

The number of deaths due to the heavy rainfall during the last two weeks in various areas of the country totals 42, according to authorities. - Bernama