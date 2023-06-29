Lao police seize 12 million meth pills, arrest six people

VIENTIANE: Police in Laos have arrested six Lao nationals in Hongsa district for involving the transportation of 12 million methamphetamine pills.

Police also seized a pistol and 15 bullets when they arrested the suspects, Vietnam news agency (VNA) reported.

The suspects initially testified that they had been paid by a Thai person to transport the methamphetamine hidden in their trucks to Vientiane.

This is the latest in a series of drug busts in Laos. Recently, police also discovered over 5 million amphetamine pills in an SUV that flipped in Vientiane.

In the first half of this year, Laos cracked down 1,734 drug cases nationwide, arrested 2,635 subjects, and confiscated more than 30 million drug pills, 179.49 kg of heroin, and 125.33 kg of opium and others, according to the report. - Bernama