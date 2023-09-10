Laos Ministry calls for support to end child labour

VIENTIANE: The Laos Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare has called on all relevant organisations to help circulate the National Plan of Action on the Elimination of Child Labour in Laos so that its goals are widely known and put into practice, reported Xinhua.

The call came at a meeting of the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) tripartite constituents, namely the Lao Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, Lao Federation of Trade Unions, and Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting, held in Laos’ capital Vientiane from Wednesday to Thursday, discussed plans and efforts to create jobs for young people, and the elimination of child labour by 2025.

During the meeting, government officials, together with inspection officials from other ASEAN member states and representatives of the social sector, discussed action to accelerate national-level strategies to eliminate child labour.

Meeting participants agreed on a set of recommendations, including strengthening the institutional and human capacity of the labour inspection system to detect and address cases of child labour more effectively.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare and Ministry of Planning and Investment’s National Statistics Bureau carried out the first workforce survey and child labour survey in Laos in 2022, which was supported by the ILO.

The survey was conducted in age groups between five and 17, and urban areas throughout the country and found that at least 172,000 children were in employment.-Bernama