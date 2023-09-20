Laos reports first monkeypox case

VIENTIANE: The Lao Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the country, urging health officials nationwide to stay on the alert for more cases of the virus, reported Xinhua.

A man, who has been found contracted monkeypox after travelling from a neighboring country, is currently under observation at a hospital in Lao capital Vientiane, according to a notice issued by the Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

The ministry said more cases could be detected in Laos because of the high number of people travelling to other countries, including those where cases of the virus have been reported.

To prevent an outbreak, the ministry has asked health departments in provinces that border neighboring countries to respond to the disease.

The ministry has advised staff at government and private hospitals and clinics to test for monkeypox in anyone presenting with fever and an unexplained acute rash. If the virus is suspected, a swab taken from a skin lesion must be sent to the National Centre for Laboratory and Epidemiology for analysis.

The ministry has recommended that provincial health departments set up laboratory facilities to test for monkeypox. In addition, they should make preparations for the treatment of patients and inform the public about ways to avoid infection.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick. The virus can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.

The symptoms of monkeypox include an unexplained acute rash and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, acute onset of fever, headaches, muscle pain and body aches, and low energy. -Bernama-Xinhua