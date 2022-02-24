Large explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, Kramatorsk City

KRAMATORSK: A large blast was heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv while at least two big explosions were heard in the city of Kramatorsk in the country’s eastern Donbas region early Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Kramatorsk is currently a city from where lots of foreign press members follow the latest developments on the line of contact.

Explosions were also reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and Odessa.

Ukrainian local authorities said “the invasion has begun,“ adding that the explosions were “missile strikes”, the report added.

No details were reported on casualties following the blasts.

Official statements on whether Russian troops had crossed the areas controlled by the pro-Russian separatists are yet to come.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Kremlin announced late Wednesday that separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine had sought Putin’s help in repelling aggression from the Ukrainian army.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the leaders of Ukraine’s breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk wrote a letter to Putin asking for assistance.

Putin announced Monday that Moscow was recognising the two eastern Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as “independent” states, followed quickly by sending forces to “maintain peace” there. - Bernama