(LATEST) At least 153 killed, 103 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon

SEOUL: At least 153 people have been killed and 103 others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon district as huge crowds of partygoers, many in their 20s, converged in the entertainment district for late-night Halloween celebrations.

The death toll could rise further, as 37 people sustained serious injuries, Yonhap news agency quoted the officials as saying

A total of 95 fatal victims were in their 20s, followed by 32 in their 30s, nine in their 40s and four in their teens, the officials added.

The number of foreigners killed came to 20, according to the official tally from fire authorities.

They are four each from China and Iran; three from Russia; and one each from the United States, France, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Norway, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Austria.

Police also said 141 out of the 153 victims have been identified and their families have been notified.

Police have also launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The stampede on Saturday night marked the worst tragedy in South Korea since the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol that killed 304 people, mostly high school students.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted many COVID-19 restrictions. Most of the people on the streets were wearing Halloween costumes. - Bernama