WASHINGTON: A Latino man in the US Midwest was attacked with acid in the face in what advocacy groups on Monday called a hate crime.

Mahud Villalaz, an American citizen born in Peru, was attacked over the weekend in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after an argument over a parking place.

The row heated up until the assailant yelled “get out of this country” and threw a corrosive liquid at him.

Asked by AFP if this was a hate crime, Darryl Morin, president of Forward Latino in Milwaukee, said “Yes, we definitely do — given the rhetoric that was used, and the fact that he had a bottle of acid with him.”

“This was a premeditated attack,“ Morin said.

Villalaz told local media that the fight took place late Friday when a man got angry with him and insulted him for parking his car near a bus stop.

At one point in the incident, the aggressor told him: “Get out of this country!”

Villalaz responded by saying that he was a citizen and that in the United States everyone was an immigrant — and that those who had been there longest were Native Americans.

At that point, the aggressor hurled a liquid that he was holding in a glass.

Villalaz told WISN television, “I am the victim of a hate crime because of how he approached me and told me to get out of this country.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett condemned the attack and put some of the blame at the feet of US President Donald Trump.

“Everybody knows what’s happening. It’s because the president is talking about it on a daily basis that people feel that they have license to go after Hispanic people, and it’s wrong,“ he said. — AFP