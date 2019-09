MOSCOW: Lawyers on Thursday asked a Russian court to quash a guilty verdict against a young actor handed a lengthy jail term for violence against police at an opposition protest.

Pavel Ustinov, 23, last week was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for hurting a policeman at a July demonstration, despite insisting he was an innocent bystander.

His case sparked a star-studded solidarity campaign and in an apparent backtrack last week, Ustinov was freed pending his appeal hearing.

His defence team on Thursday called for Ustinov to be exonerated at the appeal hearing at Moscow City Court.

“I’m not guilty and I have nothing to apologise for,“ Ustinov told the court.

Prosecutors meanwhile asked for a non-custodial sentence, citing mitigating circumstances such as Ustinov’s lack of a criminal record.

The court adjourned until Monday after the defence team asked to show video evidence from the protest, with a judge saying they did not have the equipment to watch it.

The hearing will take place after an authorised opposition rally in Moscow on Sunday in support of those detained at protests.

The little-known novice actor was among more than 1,400 people detained in Moscow during a July unsanctioned protest demanding free and fair local elections.

While most were quickly released, some have faced serious charges in a harsh crackdown. Six people including Ustinov were given jail terms of between two and four years.

The actor’s case caused particular outrage because the court refused to consider video footage that showed police in an apparently unprovoked attack on him.

He was found guilty after one of the riot police accused him of causing a sprained shoulder.

His case prompted public expressions of support from celebrities and open letters from teachers and priests while hundreds of people staged protests outside President Vladimir Putin’s administration.

In a highly unusual move, the Moscow City Court on Friday ordered his release pending appeal after the Prosecutor-General’s Office called his sentence too harsh and asked for it to be changed to a non-custodial sentence.

Over the summer, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Moscow after authorities refused to allow prominent opposition candidates to stand for the city parliament in September 8 elections.

Those who spoke out against Ustinov’s jailing included staunchly pro-Kremlin figures such as Margarita Simonyan, chief editor of RT television, as well as dozens of stars who rarely express political views, including two-time Eurovision performer Sergei Lazarev.

Even the ruling United Russia party joined the chorus of support, with its general council secretary Andrei Turchak defending Ustinov.

His case was taken up by high-profile lawyer Anatoly Kucherena, who has represented fugitive US whistleblower Edward Snowden. — AFP