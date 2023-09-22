  1. World

Lebanese PM stresses protection of diplomatic missions after shots outside US embassy

Several shots were fired near the US embassy north of Beirut late on Wednesday, a time coinciding with the 39th anniversary of a deadly bombing attack on the embassy on Sept 20, 1984.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2023/AFPPixLebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2023/AFPPix

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday stressed on the need to protect diplomatic missions in Lebanon, a day after shots were fired near the embassy of the United States in Lebanon, reported Xinhua.

“The protection of diplomatic missions in Lebanon cannot be compromised at all,“ a statement from the country’s Council of Ministers quoted Mikati as saying.

Several shots were fired near the US embassy north of Beirut late on Wednesday, a time coinciding with the 39th anniversary of a deadly bombing attack on the embassy on Sept 20, 1984. -Bernama