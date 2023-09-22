Lebanese PM stresses protection of diplomatic missions after shots outside US embassy

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday stressed on the need to protect diplomatic missions in Lebanon, a day after shots were fired near the embassy of the United States in Lebanon, reported Xinhua.

“The protection of diplomatic missions in Lebanon cannot be compromised at all,“ a statement from the country’s Council of Ministers quoted Mikati as saying.

Several shots were fired near the US embassy north of Beirut late on Wednesday, a time coinciding with the 39th anniversary of a deadly bombing attack on the embassy on Sept 20, 1984. -Bernama