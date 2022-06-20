Lebanon detects 1st case of monkeypox

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry announced on Monday that it has detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a person who returned from abroad, without specifying which country, reported Xinhua.

The ministry said the person is in a stable condition and the contacts are being tracked.

The ministry urged the public to remain at a safe distance from infected people, not share their personal items, avoid contact with animals from countries where the disease is endemic, and refrain from eating wild animal meat.

The ministry lists Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cameroon and the Central African Republic as endemic countries. - Bernama