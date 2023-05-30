Lebanon’s public sector workers begin 2-week strike

BEIRUT: Public administration employees in Lebanon began a two-week strike on Tuesday, calling for better wages and transportation allowances, Xinhua quoted local news outlet L’Orient Today report.

Around 90 per cent of the employees participated in the strike in the northern city of Tripoli, while a majority across the rest of the country also took part, Ibrahim Nahal, a member of the League of Public Administration Employees, was quoted as saying.

The main demands put forth by them include a raise in transportation allowances, improved healthcare coverage and higher wages.

Public sector employees, who receive their salaries exclusively in Lebanese pounds, have experienced a decline in the value of their wages due to the severe economic crisis that has been ongoing for over three years, coinciding with the significant depreciation of the local currency.

The league had a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati a few weeks ago to discuss the issue, but no solution was reached, according to L’Orient Today.

Lebanon is currently plagued by hyperinflation as a result of an ongoing economic crisis since the end of 2019. - Bernama