Lebanon’s security forces strained as refugee crimes mount

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Acting General Security Chief Elias Bayssari expressed concerns on Monday about the mounting crime rate in the country, attributing it to the presence of millions of displaced Syrians in the country, reported Xinhua.

The large number of displaced individuals has placed a strain on the security forces, leading to exhaustion, the National News Agency quoted Bayssari as saying.

Once rare crimes have become common, Bayssari said, adding that the refugees living in dire conditions away from their homeland are prone to get involved in crimes.

He also pointed out the economic toll caused by the massive number of Syrian refugees, referring to the competition between refugees and the locals over job opportunities.

Bayssari emphasised the importance of reaching a political consensus between Lebanon, Syria, and the international community to return refugees to their homeland.

Lebanon, despite grappling with a steep financial crisis itself, hosts the largest number of refugees per capita in the world. An estimated 2 million Syrian refugees are seeking asylum in the country. The refugee problem has been exerting immense pressure on the country’s already strained economy.-Bernama