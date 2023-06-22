Lightning strikes kill 7 in India’s West Bengal amidst heavy rainfall

NEW DELHI: Seven people, including three children, were killed in two separate lightning strikes in India’s eastern state of West Bengal on Wednesday, a state government official said.

The incidents, which occurred in the Malda district, also claimed the lives of nine cattle, reported Xinhua.

Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms have been affecting several parts of West Bengal for the past few days, according to district authorities.

Additionally, other Indian states such as Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu have been experiencing incessant rains over the past few days, causing flood-like situations.

On Wednesday, Delhi and its surrounding areas also received rainfall which led to long traffic jams on the national highway connecting Delhi with Jaipur, the capital city of the western state of Rajasthan. - Bernama