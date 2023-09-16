Lightning strikes kill 7 in Yemen

SANAA: Lightning strikes have killed seven people in Yemen’s northwestern province of Hodeidah in the past 24 hours, local health authorities said on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

The victims are six women and a man in the Al-Luhayyah and Az-Zuhrah districts in the northern part of the province.

This is the latest in a series of similar reported accidents across the country during this rainy season.

Yemen’s National Centre of Meteorology issued a warning to citizens in several provinces, including Hodeidah, about thunderstorms, heavy rains, and floods.

In a recent report, the United Nations (UN) said that climate change-related natural hazards have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged country, adding that extreme weather events have destroyed Yemen’s fragile infrastructures and increased food and livelihood insecurity.-Bernama