GRENOBLE: The limbless body of a 44-year-old Italian man who went missing on July 9 has been found wrapped in a tarpaulin in a small town in southeastern France, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The torso was discovered by a hunter in the town of Charette following the man’s disappearance in a neighbouring town.

“Further analysis is still needed to find out more about the circumstances and causes of death,“ public prosecutor Eric Vaillant said in a statement.

Local daily Le Dauphine Libere quoted an investigation source as raising the possibility of a mafia connection.

The source added that a pendant identical to the one worn by the victim was found with the body in a plastic bag sealed with tape.

A murder investigation has been launched. — AFP