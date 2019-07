VILNIUS: Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis on Tuesday reneged on a pledge to quit after being eliminated in the first round of a presidential election.

Describing his third spot knockout on May 12 as “an assessment of me as a politician,“ Skvernelis had vowed to quit as premier in July once the new president took office.

But Skvernelis said on Tuesday that he had been “emotional” and insisted “there are no other alternatives” to replace him.

“One-and-a-half years ahead of the general election, nobody wants to take responsibility,“ Skvernelis, who is an independent, told reporters.

Last week, a government reshuffle saw two new parties formally join the government to create a four-party coalition commanding a majority 75 of the 141 seats in parliament.

It still needs the approval of centre-right president-elect Gitanas Nauseda after he takes office on Friday.

Liberal opposition leader Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said the public was “disappointed by the political chaos” and called for snap elections, but this scenario is unlikely to materialise given the new coalition’s majority.

A former national police chief and interior minister, Skvernelis, 48, became prime minister in December 2016 after a surprise victory by the centrist Farmers and Greens Union, a new political force at the time with which he was closely allied. — AFP