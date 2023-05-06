Local media: Kyrgyz security service detains suspects of alleged coup attempt

ISTANBUL: Kyrgyzstan’s security service on Monday detained suspects of an alleged coup attempt in the country, according to local media reports.

Personnel from the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security carried out mass arrests of “a group of people” who were “preparing to seize power by force,“ Anadolu Agency cited a report of Kyrgyz news agency 24KG, quoting sources from the service.

The sources did not provide details on those arrested and the number of people taken into custody, the report further said.

Kyrgyz authorities have yet to comment on the media reports.-Bernama