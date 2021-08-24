Lockdown protesters storm London HQ of broadcaster ITN

LONDON: Anti-lockdown protesters on Monday forced their way into the offices of British television news broadcaster ITN, leaving some journalists confined to their offices.

Hundreds of protesters joined the march in central London, with a small group then breaking into the broadcaster's headquarters.

A video posted online showed veteran news anchor Jon Snow being verbally abused as he made his way into the building.

Many journalists were “prevented from being able to go about their newsgathering activities” due to the incident, said an ITN spokeswoman.

“ITN staff including those working in ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News have been advised to either stay in the building or stay away while the situation is being dealt with,“ she added.

“The abuse of journalists because of their reporting on coronavirus is a worrying development which ITN has been closely monitoring and actively ensuring staff are aware of precautions to avoid coming to any harm.”

Police attended the scene before protesters left mid-afternoon. -AFP