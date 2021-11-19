Lockdowns for unvaccinated in orange zones in Italy mooted

ROME: A special lockdown for the unvaccinated and anti-vaxxers should be considered if any Italian regions turn into moderate to high Covid risk orange zones, Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri said Thursday.

Currently all of Italy is a low-risk white zone but several regions are on the verge of turning moderate risk yellow, according to Italian news agency (ANSA).

“A lockdown for the unvaccinated is not the strategy to be implemented with the current numbers, but it could be weighed in the case of a move to an orange zone,“ ANSA quoted Sileri said on Italian radio.

Sileri said “there are some areas of the country that risk ending up in a yellow zone, but that does not envisage major restrictions, so for the moment there is no reason to bring in restrictions for the unvaccinated.

“It should be kept on the table, like many other options, but the situation is under control”.

Several Italian regional governors have urged fresh restrictions to be imposed on the unvaccinated, along the lines of the lockdown for anti-vaxxers imposed in Austria.

According to ANSA, Italian postal police, meanwhile, staged a nationwide operation on Thursday to search the homes of 29 people suspected of belonging to extremist anti-vaccine groups and potentially dangerous protestors against the Green Pass Covid-19 health certificate active on Telegram.

The suspects face charges including instigation to interrupt pubic services and criminal association. Several recent protests against the Green Pass Covid-19 health certificate have turned violent and caused massive disruption in many cities, it added.

Politicians, journalists and top Italian doctors have also been threatened by anti-vaccine, anti-Green Pass extremists.

The Green Pass, which shows that a person is vaccinated for Covid-19, has recovered from it in the last six months or tested negative in the last few days, became obligatory to access places of work in Italy a month ago. — Bernama