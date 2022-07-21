London ban on imports of Russian gold, sanctions on oil and coal imports

MOSCOW: The United Kingdom has introduced a ban on the import of gold from Russia and will announce new sanctions on coal and oil imports from Russia until the end of the year, reported Sputnik, quoting an updated government notice.

The amendment prohibits the import of oil and oil products, coal and coal products, and gold.

It also prohibits the provision of technical assistance, financial services and funds and brokering services relating to these goods.

“The prohibition on the import of gold entered into force on 21 July, the prohibition on the import of coal will take effect on 10 August 2022, and the prohibition on the import of oil will take effect on 31 December 2022,“ the government said. - Bernama