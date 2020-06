PETALING JAYA: While the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on lives and livelihoods, there are positive lessons to be learned from it, just like from every disaster. Information gathered from our response to the pandemic can help better prepare us in future.

It is not just the lessons learnt, as the pandemic also offered many people the opportunity to reflect on their lives and learn new skills or take on other hobbies.

Employees are also revelling in more freedom and having more time to themselves, while some are overwhelmed by the changes at their workplaces.

Malaysian Wellness Society president Datuk Dr Rajbans Singh said the important take-aways would be helpful in creating long-term solutions when tragedy strikes again.

“Not only Malaysia, but also the whole world would come out better,” he told theSun yesterday.

“I don’t think this will be the last pandemic as we have seen that a new one comes up (about) every 10 years. What we have learned should not be forgotten quickly.”

Rajbans said it had become increasingly apparent that health and safety need to become a priority in individual lives.

“Social distancing and being hygienic should become a lifestyle so that we don’t get in contact with other infections as well.”

“Other than that, it is also important to practise a lifestyle that makes our immune system stronger. From Covid-19, we realised many of those who died had weak immune systems due to causes such as old age, or a history of chronic diseases or smoking.

“We need to take this into account as an increase in diabetes and obesity is being reported in the country,” he added.

National footballer Adam Nor Azlin said he had learned much from the government’s initiatives, that pushed for a more constructive viewpoint on the situation.

“Thanks to education from the government, I learned to see things more positively,” he said.

“I appreciate that I can give my full attention to my wife and child as I am not so busy now and have extra time.

“To us footballers, the pandemic has caused difficulties as we cannot train and compete as usual. However, as professionals, we have had to learn to keep fit at home.”

Vivian Teoh, a manager at an international school, said she has become more humble because of the pandemic.

“I have realised how we cannot really control a lot of things in life. It has given me a sense of humility.

“As for work, I have become more energetic as I don’t have to spend my time traveling to and fro. I used the extra time to take up an online course in group communication, which will help me in my role as a manager at work.”

Vimal Subramanian, a know-your-customer analyst, said he has found time to pursue his old interest in keeping pets.

“I managed to set up an aquarium during the MCO. I also managed to pick up some cooking skills,” he said.

Manisah Amkaromi, a senior assistant manager at one of Sime Darby Plantation’s oil palm estates, said she had seen nothing quite like the changes her company has gone through recently.

“Our team of four field staff and 181 workers are used to starting work together at 5.30am, but now we have to adjust to the (new) standard operating procedures that have split workers into different sessions,” she said.

“This has certainly changed the working environment of our close-knit estate community. I also never thought I would experience a virtual audit meeting.

“For the first time throughout my 12-year career in plantation, the re-certification of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil meeting was conducted online with auditors from the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia.”

All the positives that these individuals have shared would not have been possible if not for them being forward-looking and practical.

Rajbans summed them up by saying that it is a good thing that people did not get stuck by being fearful.

“They kept themselves up-to-date and informed with the Health Ministry’s announcements.

“A lot of people did the right thing by following the guidelines, and this has made our country very likely to recover from the pandemic,” he added.