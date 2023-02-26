M23 rebels capture another key town in eastern Congo

KIGALI (Rwanda): Congolese M23 rebels have captured another key town in North Kivu province after days of fighting, the military confirmed Saturday.

The fighting was a disregard of a cease-fire demanded by regional leaders.

“The M23 rebel group on Friday took control of the strategic town of Mushaki, located in the territory of Masisi but our troops are working to restore state authority by all means possible,” Anadolu Agency quoted military spokesman Guillaume Ndjike as saying to reporters.

The rebels launched an attack on army positions in the Mushaki area, located 40 kilometres from Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province, early Friday, according to residents.

The development came more than one week after regional leaders at a mini summit in Ethiopia, gave Congolese rebels until March 30 to withdraw from all occupied areas in the east.

Residents said the capture of Mushaki would allow M23 rebels to effectively cut off the Goma-Masisi road, a trade link with Goma.

Fighting in the territory of Masisi has already driven thousands to internally displaced persons camps on the outskirts of Goma.

Media reports said Saturday that hundreds of Congolese continued to flee through the nearby town of Sake after Mushaki fell to the rebels.

The M23 rebels have seized several towns since last year in North Kivu province, including Kiwanja and Rutshuru. Earlier last year, the rebels took control of Bunagana, a strategic town on the border with Uganda.

The resurgence of the M23 rebel group heightened tensions between Congo and Rwanda, leading to counter accusations.

Kinshasa accused Kigali of backing the rebels, a charge Rwanda denied.

Kigali has instead accused the Congolese military of allying with Rwandan rebels of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, whose elements were blamed for the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group. - Bernama