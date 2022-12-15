Macron defends World Cup trip to Qatar despite graft allegations

BRUSSELS: President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday stood by his decision to visit Qatar to support France's World Cup team, despite allegations linking the Gulf monarchy to corruption in the European Parliament.

Macron was in Qatar on Wednesday night to watch France's semi-final victory over Morocco before flying to Brussels overnight to attend an EU summit in Brussels.

Belgian police investigating allegations that Qatar has been paying bribes to European politicians have arrested an MEP and three associates and charged them with corruption. Qatar denies any wrongdoing.

“I’m totally comfortable with it,“ Macron told reporters who asked about the trip. “Four years ago I backed the French team in Russia, and I’m backing them in Qatar.”

Macron plans to return to Qatar on Sunday to watch France play Argentina in the World Cup final.

In the build up to the tournament, Qatar's labour laws came under scrutiny amid allegations that migrant workers were mistreated and put in danger on building sites.

Now, the state's international diplomacy is in question, after Belgian police seized 1.5 million euros in cash and made several arrests.

The European Parliament, whose president Roberta Metsola declared the alleged bribes to MEPs as an attack on Europe's democracy, will vote on a motion Thursday that could bar Qatari lobbyists from its premises. - AFP