Macron: Paris shooting was ‘vile attack’ on Kurds

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron says a deadly shooting in Paris was a deliberate attack on Kurds, the German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

“The Kurds in France were the target of a vile attack in the middle of Paris,“ Macron wrote on Twitter adding that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

Earlier on Friday, a man fatally wounded three people in shootings at a Kurdish cultural centre as well as a restaurant and a hair salon in the French capital’s 10th district.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the suspected perpetrator “obviously wanted to attack foreigners,“ without going into further detail. - Bernama