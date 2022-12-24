  1. World

Macron: Paris shooting was ‘vile attack’ on Kurds

People react at the scene where several shots were fired along rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, in Paris, on December 23, 2022. AFPPIXPeople react at the scene where several shots were fired along rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, in Paris, on December 23, 2022. AFPPIX

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron says a deadly shooting in Paris was a deliberate attack on Kurds, the German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

“The Kurds in France were the target of a vile attack in the middle of Paris,“ Macron wrote on Twitter adding that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

Earlier on Friday, a man fatally wounded three people in shootings at a Kurdish cultural centre as well as a restaurant and a hair salon in the French capital’s 10th district.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the suspected perpetrator “obviously wanted to attack foreigners,“ without going into further detail. - Bernama