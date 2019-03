MADRID: The alleged leader of an armed group that broke into Madrid’s North Korean embassy in February, roughing up employees and robbing computers, offered the stolen information to the FBI, a Spanish court said Tuesday.

Adrian Hong Chang, of Mexican nationality, contacted “the FBI in New York five days after the assault to facilitate information related to the incident in the embassy,“ Spain’s National Court said in a statement, adding he said he had acted of his own accord.

These are the first official details to emerge from the mysterious incident on Feb 22 after investigating magistrate Jose de la Mata lifted the secrecy surrounding the case.

Prior to this, media reports had merely said that a group of men had burst into the diplomatic mission, roughing up employees before making off with documents and computers.

The incident took place days before a high-stakes nuclear summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump that ultimately failed to reach an accord.

According to de la Mata, two of the assailants took the embassy’s commercial attache to an underground room and urged him to defect, which he refused.

They identified themselves “as members of an association of human rights movement for the liberation of North Korea.” — AFP