CARACAS: Venezuela’s self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido announced Monday he was taking control of the country’s foreign assets to prevent leader Nicolas Maduro from commandeering them in an eventual exit from power.

In a statement published on social media, Guaido –the opposition leader –said he was “beginning to take progressive and orderly control of our republic’s assets abroad to prevent, during his exit... that the usurper and his band try to empty the coffers”.

The announcement came as the United States imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA and said its US-based subsidiary Citgo could only continue operating if its earnings are deposited into a blocked US account.

Guaido, who issued a challenge to Maduro’s authority last Wednesday by declaring himself acting president, said he will begin the process of naming new boards for PDVSA and Citgo to “start recovering our industry that is going through a dark time”.

He said he will ask lawmakers to take “the necessary measures to guarantee the greatest transparency and control of the use” of the assets.

“We took this decision to ensure that Citgo stays in the hands of Venezuelans,“ added Guaido.

Since he was elected head of the National Assembly last month, Guaido has managed to rally a previously disunited opposition around his daring bid to oust Maduro.

The socialist leader has been in charge since 2013 but his reelection last May was branded a fraud by the European Union, United States and Organization of American States.

Several opposition leaders had been forced into exile, jailed or barred from standing in the election, leading the opposition to boycott the poll.

The country has been in recession since 2014 and is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis marked by hyperinflation and a dearth of basic necessities, as well as failing public services. — AFP