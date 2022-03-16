Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI: A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Taitung, southeastern Taiwan, at 8:34am on Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

But, no immediate damage or injuries from the quake were reported.

Central news agency (CNA) reported the earthquake was centered 60.3 kilometres southwest of the Taitung County Hall and occurred at a depth of 39.2km, the bureau’s Seismology Centre said.

The earthquake’s highest intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was highest in parts of Pingtung County of southern Taiwan, where it measured 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale, the CWB said.

The quake also had an intensity of 2 in Taitung and Kaohsiung City, southern Taiwan, and 1 in Tainan City, Chiayi County and Yunlin County, also in the south, CNA reported the CWB added. — Bernama