Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Turkiye’s eastern Malatya province

ISTANBUL: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Turkiye’s eastern province of Malatya early Monday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quake struck Puturge district at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The quake occurred at 4.34 am local time (0134GMT), reported Anadolu Agency.

The tremor came as Turkiye is dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Feb 6 quakes in its southern region that have claimed more than 47,900 lives.

More than 13 million people in Turkiye have been affected by the powerful quakes. - Bernama