Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Turkiye’s central Nigde province

ANKARA: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Turkiye’s central Nigde province on Saturday.

The earthquake hit the Bor district at a depth of 7 kilometers at 1.27 pm local time (1027GMT), Anadolu Agency reported, citing the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The tremor comes as Turkiye grapples with the aftermath of the devastating Feb 6 twin tremors in the country’s southern region.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes were centred in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people were affected, while the death toll in the country is now over 44,200. - Bernama