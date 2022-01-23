Magnitude 5.3 quake hits southern Philippines

MANILLA: An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines on Sunday afternoon, reported Xinhua.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 2:23 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 19 kilometres, about 98 kilometres southeast of the town of Manay.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The region was struck by magnitude 6.1 and 5.4 earthquakes on Saturday. No damages were reported.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. - Bernama