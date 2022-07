TAIPEI: A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Taitung County in southeastern Taiwan at 8.16 am, Thursday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicentre of the temblor was located about 33.3 kilometres northeast of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 43.6 km, Central news agency (CNA) reported the bureau’s Seismology Centre said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, it reported. — Bernama