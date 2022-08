TOKYO: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit northeastern Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning has been issued.

According to Sputnik, the depth of the earthquake, recorded at 09.48 am local time (00:48 GMT) near the Fukushima Prefecture coast, was 60 kilometres.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage so far. No failures in the operation of the nearby nuclear power plant has been reported either. - Bernama