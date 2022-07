JAKARTA: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted province of Aceh in Sumatra Island, at 10.03am, Western Indonesian time, Sunday.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said the epicentre was 44 km underwater southwest of Calang-Aceh Jaya and occurred at a depth of 56km.

In a statement, BMKG indicated that there was no risk of a tsunami.

Tremors were also felt in Aceh Besar, Banda Aceh, Aceh Jaya, Nagan Raya, Bener Meriah and Pidie Jaya. - Bernama