Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks Taiwan

TAIPEI: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Taiwan’s southeastern Taitung County at 1.19 pm Sunday, the strongest since late Saturday’s magnitude 6.4 temblor, Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) reported according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicentre of Sunday’s quake was in Chishang township at a depth of 11.1 kilometres and 41.8 km north of Taitung County Hall, the bureau’s Seismology Centre said.

As of press time, there have been no reports of casualties.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Taitung Saturday night, causing around 60 aftershocks till noon Sunday. - Bernama