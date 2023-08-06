Magnitude 6.0 quake hits East Java, no tsunami warning

JAKARTA: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s western province of East Java early Thursday, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said, reported Xinhua.

The agency reported that the earthquake occurred at 00:04 am local time (1704 GMT Wednesday), with its epicenter being at 117 km southwest of the Pacitan district, with a depth of 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have potential to trigger giant waves. - Bernama