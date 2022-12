JAKARTA: A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked Sukabumi city in West Java on Thursday, according to Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG).

The quake occured at 7.50am local time with the epicentre reported at 22 kilometres southeast of the city at a depth of 104 kilometres.

The shocks could be felt all the way in South Jakarta, which is about 92 kilometres from the quake centre.

No tsunami warning was immediately issued, and no property damage or injuries have been reported so far. - Bernama