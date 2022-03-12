Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia’s west Java

JAKARTA: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Garut in West Java province on Saturday, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

No tsunami warning was immediately issued, but BMKG warned the public to brace for possible aftershocks.

The quake occurred at 4.49 pm Western Indonesian time, centered at 52 kilometers (km) southwest of Garut at a depth of 118 km.

The tremors were felt in the capital city, which is about 154 km from the quake centre, where high-rise buildings swayed for a few seconds when the quake occurred.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Cianjur district, West Java last month, killing over 300 people. - Bernama