Major fire breaks out on cargo ship off Dutch island, one dead

AMSTERDAM: A fire broke out on a cargo ship carrying around 3,000 cars off the Dutch island of Ameland in the Wadden Sea on Wednesday, reported German news agency (dpa).

One person died, the coastguard said.

The other 22 crew members were rescued, but some were injured.

Rescue workers are working to put out the fire and prevent the ship from sinking.

Some of the crew members jumped off the ship but most were brought to land by helicopter, the coastguard said.

The Fremantle Highway vessel was heading from Bremerhaven to Port Said in Egypt.

The coastguard's initial findings suggested the fire started during the night in an electric car and then rapidly spread.

The crew sought to extinguish the fire but were unable to do so, the coastguard said. -Bernama