Major fire rages on in Greek capital Athens, 12 injured

ATHENS: A major blaze in the Greek capital Athens continued to burn on Wednesday, with flames reaching residential areas and destroying homes.

Nine firefighting planes and seven helicopters were deployed to battle the flames at first light, a fire service spokesman said Wednesday morning. More than 100 fire engines were also at the scene, MIA news agency reported.

Three firefighters and nine residents suffered mild injuries and were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties, it citing state broadcaster ERT reported.

Seven localities and a children’s hospital were evacuated.

Thick brown plumes of smoke could be seen on Wednesday morning from almost all parts of Athens, which was forecasted to reach a high of 31 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the motorway linking the city to the airport had to be closed due to reduced visibility.

According to the report, firefighting efforts are difficult because there is no fire front, but rather numerous blazes raging in forested areas and neighbourhoods in the Penteli area of north-east Athens near Mount Pentelicus.

A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon with the cause unknown and was initially small, according to witnesses. Strong winds fanned the flames into a major blaze.

The region around Mount Pentelicus saw huge fires in the summer of 2021 which destroyed vast areas of forest and scrubland. - Bernama