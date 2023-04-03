Makkah Grand Mosque starts using AI in preparation for Ramadan 1444H

MAKKAH: The Grand Mosque has started to fully use advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications to launch operations in receiving pilgrims’ visits during Ramadan in the year 1444 Hijrah.

President of the General Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al Sudais, said the modernisation effort on the largest operational plan in the history of the Grand Mosque was activated after a year of research and planning.

Through this operation, pilgrims can take advantage of smart robots and electronic applications that help facilitate their worship, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted him as saying.

At the same time, he said 230 prayer areas in the Grand Mosque will be opened to receive pilgrims throughout Ramadan this year.

Al-Sudais added that all the doors, including the part of the third expansion of the Grand Mosque, has been opened to ensure the smooth flow of pilgrims’ entry and exit process throughout the holy month.

A special door for the elderly and the disabled is also being provided to facilitate their affairs, he said. -Bernama