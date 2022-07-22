Makkah police arrest man for aiding non-muslim journalist into sacred area

JEDDAH: Makkah police arrested a local man who was allegedly involved in aiding a non-Muslim journalist holding US citizenship to enter the holy land of Makkah.

According to media report, the journalist was Gil Tamary of Israel’s independent broadcast channel, Channel 13.

A report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Makkah police spokesman as saying; “They use routes reserved for Muslims, which clearly violates the law that prohibits the entry of non-Muslims into the holy land of Makkah.”

The Makkah police stressed that the laws set by the Saudi Arabian government must be respected and obeyed by every visitor to the holy land, especially in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Madinah.

“Any violation like this is considered an unacceptable crime and punishment will be imposed on the perpetrators based on the rules set,“ he said.

The journalist’s case has been referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action. - Bernama