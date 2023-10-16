Malaysia discusses with UAE, Brunei, Turkiye and UN on efforts to address situation in Gaza

ABU DHABI: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir on Sunday held a telephone conversation with his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Brunei over the latest developments in Gaza and efforts to reduce escalation and protect civilians.

During the call with UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both ministers also addressed the security and humanitarian repercussions of the current (Palestine-Israel) crisis and the efforts to urgently open safe corridors to deliver relief and medical aid to affected civilians.

“The two ministers emphasised the significance of intensifying efforts to contain the current crisis and end extremism, tension and violence that foment instability in the region,” reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Meanwhile, in his tweet, Zambry said that during discussions with Brunei’s Minister of Foreign Affairs II Datuk Erywan Pehin Yusof, they were both resolute in working together across all platforms to address the situation in Palestine.

The situation is a grave concern as the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Oct 7 has risen to 2,670. The local Health Ministry in a statement on Sunday said that 750 children were among the dead, with the number of wounded rising to 9,600.-Bernama