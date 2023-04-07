Malaysia launches campaign to promote local products, penetrate Thai market

KRABI: The Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok plans to promote Malaysian products and penetrate the Thailand market through the “Taste of Malaysia” campaign.

The four-day campaign, which ends today, showcases a diverse range of Malaysian products such as frozen food, pastes and sauces, snacks, instant noodles, and beverages at the Mother Marche Supermarket here.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said the in-store promotion is part of a continuous programme to enhance the brand identity for Malaysian products and stimulate demand in the Thailand market.

He said the campaign is aimed to identify and engage new potential consumers while raising awareness of Malaysian food products in the local market.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok is committed to promoting Malaysian food products in Thailand and looks forward to working with more partners to introduce Malaysian products to Thai consumers,” he said.

However, Jojie acknowledged the challenge to penetrate the Thai market, as Malaysia and Thailand sell similar food products.

“Hence, we are considering bringing in non-food products as well,” he said.

On the economic front, Jojie said Malaysia and Thailand have agreed to continue working together to increase two-way trade to US$30 billion (US$1=RM4.66) by 2025, and more programmes like this will be planned to achieve this target.

The campaign is in collaboration with Wang Mart Co, a distributor, and organised through the Agriculture Counsellor Office, Bangkok.

Agriculture counsellor Hairuddin Maslan said with 18 outlets in Krabi and neighbouring provinces, including Phang Nga and Surat Thani, Mother Marche Supermarket is an ideal platform for Malaysian products to penetrate the Thai market and strengthen border trade between the two countries.

“Known as one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations with an annual influx of approximately six million visitors before the COVID-19 pandemic, Krabi presents a promising opportunity for Malaysian products to reach foreign consumers,” he said.

About 50 stock-keeping units of Malaysian products were listed in the Mother Marche Supermarket chain across Krabi province during the campaign.

“The demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook foods is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years, fueled by consumer preferences and the desire for convenience.

“We hope that through ongoing programmes and engagement, more Malaysian products will soon penetrate the market in Thailand,” he said.-Bernama