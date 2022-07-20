Malaysia remains largest tourist source market for Indonesia within Asean

JAKARTA: Malaysia has remained the largest source of tourists travelling to Indonesia within Asean, according to Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry.

In 2019, during the pre-pandemic period, almost 2.9 million Malaysians visited the country and Singapore was close behind with 1.9 million tourists.

In a statement, the ministry said Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand have been important and high-potential markets for Indonesia’s tourism.

From July 12 to 15, the ministry conducted a familiarisation trip for six travel companies from three Asean countries in Bali to promote the holiday island with the theme, #ItsTimeforBali.

This activity is also expected to make Indonesia a top choice for tourists from Asean, its Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said.

Indonesia aims to attract between 1.8 and 3.6 million international visitors this year. - Bernama